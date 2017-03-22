Whenever you need to know something, it’s become automatic for us to just go and Google it (it’s already become a verb actually). But when you’re not looking for anything specific and you just want to be “in the know”, the new update to the Google Search makes it easier to have the information you didn’t think you need but you actually want to know. The app will now have tappable shortcuts on your homepage so you can choose which things you need to know at any given time.

Once you update your Google mobile app, you’ll see some new icons on your homepage, like the weather, entertainment, sports, eat & drink, etc. Once you click on any of the icons or the arrow to see the other available ones, it will expand to several main categories and sub-topics. You will also be able to see tappable shortcuts to some of the more useful Google apps like translate, flights, currency converter, etc.

You will be able to choose which news or information you would want to know at any given time. If you’re interested in entertainment, you will be able to see things like which movies are showing in theaters near you or what TV show is coming up tonight. If you choose the eat & drinks option, you can check out what are the hottest restaurants or coffee shops or desert shops.

The Google app is trying to become more than just the app that you turn to when you need to find something specific on the Internet. And with this latest update, it just might become more useful, especially for those that don’t use a news aggregator or those that need a lot of location-based information. Update your Google app or wait for the update to roll out to you.

SOURCE: Google