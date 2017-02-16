If you’re the kind of person who always has loads of useless but interesting trivia that you unload on your friends during dinners or parties, then you probably need to add even more ammunition to your arsenal. Your Google Search mobile app can help you with that as you can now get fun facts and trivia tidbits about whatever plant, animal, fruit, or veggie you want to dazzle them with. Or maybe just keep those trivia to yourself if you want to get invited to parties.

But either way, Google is pretty useful for things like this, whether it’s just for your private trivia stash or for public consumption. All you have to do is go to your Google Search on your mobile device, ask for a fun fact about your favorite animal, a plant that you know nothing about, a fruit that is weird or a vegetable that you need your kids to eat, then it will give you a random trivia tidbit at the top of your search results.

Here are some fun things we learned from Google’s official post (we didn’t have to actually Google them!) Apparently, dogs have three eyelids so their eyes won’t dry out that much. The black widow spider is one of the deadliest animals out there as its venom is 15 times more potent than that of the rattlesnake. The violet is actually considered by the Ancient Greeks as a symbol of love and fertility and so is used in love potions.

So go on and fill up your brain with all of these fun trivia and in case you find yourself in situations where you would need this, then you won’t regret randomly using Google Search for these things.

SOURCE: Google