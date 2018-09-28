Apparently, planning a trip is one of the most stressful aspects of taking a trip, at least that’s what the results say from a research that Google conducted with Phocuswright. Because of this study, the tech giant has come up with ways to help its users out through some better planning features in the Search app, as well as the Google Flights and Hotel search app. Even before you actually book or confirm a trip, they will already have suggestions for you to make it hopefully easier for you to decide on your itinerary.

Before you even book anything, you probably research the places that you may possibly go to, including airfare, hotels, places to go to, etc. You’ll be able to get relevant suggestions in the search results even during this stage. And when you finally do book your flight or hotel and your Gmail detects those confirmations, the recommendations will be more specific and organized. You’ll see a Carousel of Activity Cards that will ask you if you want to continue looking at things for the possible trip.

You’ll also be able to go back to these places that you’ve searched for and the suggested results when you go to your Google app and then type “my trips”. You can also access it on the Your Trips tab from the Google Flights or Hotels on your phone. You will see potential trip information like the flights you’re tracking, hotel searches, and the places that you’ve saved which you might add to your itinerary.

Meanwhile, Google Flights will help you find the best deal for your Christmas and New Year’s trips by telling you if a flight price is higher or lower than usual. They will also tell you if the price will probably not rise or drop in the next five days so you can book it already while we’re still a few months away.

When it comes to hotels, you will get a hotel location score so you can determine if it’s near important areas like landmarks, public transportation, restaurants/bars, distance from airports, etc. It can help you determine if it’s the hotel that you’d want to book for your trip. These new features are now available on Google Search and Google Flights and Hotel.

SOURCE: Google