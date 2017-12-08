When it comes to celebrities, Google wants to give you more than just the usual articles that will answer your questions when you search for things about them. They’re bringing search results to a whole new level now, at least when it comes to some of the most famous personalities. When you ask things like “Does Will Ferrel play the drums”, Will Ferrel himself will answer your question, with a selfie-style video. And to answer that question, yes he can but only if someone else is playing the drums off cam, he says.

This is actually a pretty fun new Google Search feature since nothing beats the actual celebrities answering the questions themselves and not in a very formal setting at that. For this initial rollout, you get stars like Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra answering if she’s related to Deepak Chopra or Jane the Virgin star (and soon to be Carmen San Diego) Gina Rodriguez honestly telling us what her pet peeve is. Other celebrities include Keenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Jonas, James Franco, and the aforementioned Will Ferrel.

When you do a search for these celebrities on your Google mobile app, you’ll see a new section called “Top Questions Answered” where they answer some of the FAQs that fans ask them, as well as some that are obviously related to their latest project. It’s in a self-recorded format, and some of the actresses don’t even wear make-up! There are around 5-10 videos each, so it will be easy for you to go through all of them in one go.

Google said this is just a taste of what will be a bigger rollout soon. You’ll see more videos of your favorite personalities asking questions you may have asked Google at one point or another.

SOURCE: Google