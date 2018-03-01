When you’re in a hurry or when you’re on your phone, chances are your google search queries are done on the fly and so your questions (sometimes not even phrased as a question) are not really phrased that well. Google gives just one snippet answer but sometimes, that’s not the one that you were actually looking for. Now their algorithm will take into consideration these “nuanced queries” and offer you several multifaceted featured snippets and maybe what you actually need is one of them.

For example, when someone types in “garden needs full sun?” Google will recognize it as either “what garden plants need full sun?” or “what counts as full sun?”. Either way, your search results will show snippets for both of those possible questions and of course, the answers. As usual, it will also be followed by the “People also ask” section where you might find helpful similar queries or you might wonder why in the world people ask such things.

Because there are different kinds of nuanced queries, Google will first start with the “multi-intent” queries as given in the example above. There are more complicated questions like “is it worth fixing my foundation?” because there are many other factors to consider like cost, duration, methods, budget, etc. They did promise they will be exploring multifaceted featured snippets in the months to come.

If what you’re looking for still isn’t covered in the snippets, then you probably should be more specific when searching for answers on Google. As always, the company wants you to give your feedback over this new Search feature.

