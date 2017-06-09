As much as you would want to hold on to your smartphone forever (if it doesn’t get broken), there will come a time of course when the OEM will stop giving updates to your device, because why should they waste time and effort to do it for older devices when they have a lot of newer ones to take care of. Google previously announced all the “end dates” for updates for its Nexus and eventually Pixel smartphones. Now, they have also added the schedule for until when these devices will get telephone and online support.

Don’t let the table confuse you. Well, it’s not really that confusing anyway. But if you want it in simpler terms, you will get telephone or online support as long as you’re getting security updates. So basically just look at that part of the table as well. When your time has run out, there’s no guarantee anymore of continued support. Which actually means you can still be accommodated maybe, but there are no guarantees they will be able to help you.

The basic policy for both Nexus and Pixel devices is that they are guaranteed to receive feature updates two years after its release in the market and then security updates for three years. For example, the Nexus 6 was launched later 2014 so it only got version updates until October of last year, but it will still get security updates until October this year, and the same goes for its telephone or online support.

While you can stay with your “ancient” phone for as long as you want, you will of course not get any of the new features or functions that other people enjoy. So either you just be content with the basics or you really just to have upgrade your device.

SOURCE: Google