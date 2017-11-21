The main point of a security app like Cerberus is to be able to still track your device even after it has been lost and especially stolen. So when Google tells you that you’re violating their developer terms since you are not informing the “user” that you are tracking the device, then it kind of defeats the purpose right? But apparently, Google is not budging on this issue, even though they are giving other apps like LastPass, a, well, pass.

Cerberus posted on their Google+ page the notice that they got from Google, detailing the developer terms that they are violating. Basically, they are in violation of the Malicious Behavior Policy provision which should inform users that the app they’re using is tracking their location and behavior. Apps on Google Play “should not provide any means to activate or access functionality” that will be violating any of these terms.

This is understandable for any other app, but defeats the purpose of activating Cerberus’ tracking powers in case someone steals your phone. You obviously don’t want to alert the thief that you are able to figure out where they are and probably get your stolen device back. It looks like Google is not giving them any free pass as their app will be removed if they do not modify it and comply with the guidelines in seven days.

However, Last Pass shared that they will not be affected by the accessibility usage rules, so this means that there’s room for leniency for some apps. Let’s see if Cerberus will be able to reach a compromise with Google.

SOURCE: Cerberus