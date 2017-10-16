When Google announced that Google Photos‘ unlimited photo uploads (in its original resolution) in the newly-announced Pixel 2 devices will end by 2020, some got worried that their original Pixel devices will also be affected by this change. But now Google has confirmed that this will not apply to the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones that did not receive a “deadline” when it was first released. The tech giant has said that the unlimited photo uploads will be a grandfathered feature for the “OG Pixel” so they need not worry about losing this favorite privilege.

If you didn’t know it yet, Google Photos has two storage options for you: “full resolution” (original resolution when taken) which is limited to your standard 15GB storage across all your Google apps (unless you buy extra storage) and the unlimited storage for high-resolution (16MP for photos and 1080p videos) ones. One advantage that Google gave for its Pixel devices is to give its users unlimited full resolution multi-media storage.

However, in the footnote for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices, it seems that this unlimited option was going to last only until 2020. After that, they will only get the high-res storage option as unlimited and they would have to share their cloud storage space for full resolution with all their other Google apps. But for those who have the original Pixel and Pixel XL, then that is not applicable as you will be “grandfathered for life”.

Google, however, clarified that the limit on the full resolution images and videos would only apply for those uploaded after 2020 and will not downsize your already existing uploads. Would you still want to get yourself a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL after hearing this news? Or do you think by 2020, we’d have a different and more advanced way of storing our images and videos on the cloud?

VIA: Android Police