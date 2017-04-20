The idea of ad blocking is nothing new. A number of web browsers have plugins for such action but Chrome hasn’t really made it a default feature. That may soon change as Google is said to be adding an ad-blocking option in both desktop and mobile versions. It won’t be another plugin but a new feature that can be set on default.

Nothing has been officially announced yet but this may be introduced to Chrome browser users in the coming weeks. This means you can filter out those ads that are really annoying. You see, there’s no stopping those advertisers from doing their job but you can have that option not to see whatever cheesy ads they have to offer.

Google is said to be working on this feature that will stop some types of ads from popping up. This is an interesting move because the tech giant is making a lot of money with all those Google Ads. The company may lose some revenue if this ad-blocking feature is employed. Online advertising is the lifeblood of some websites too so we’re not sure how this will help advertisers and web publishers. Ad-blocking is certainly welcome but let’s see how companies and content creators will react to this change.

VIA: WSJ