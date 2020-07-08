It’s early July and predictably the scheduled time for security patch updates. This time around it is all the Google Pixel devices that are going to receive the OTA in the coming days. The update is based on the Android 10.0.0 operating environment and is going to be rolled out for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL phones. One perk of owning a Google Pixel device is the fact that even the older devices get the latest Android Security Updates.

Details of the security update are not known in-depth as the Pixel Security Bulletin only reveals what’s on the surface. Namely, there are going to be four major security fixes to the Qualcomm drivers and software components.

The OTA is going to be rolled out in a phased manner depending on the carrier and location of the devices. The updated version is going to be – Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ3A.200705.002), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ3A.200705.002), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ3A.200705.002), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ3A.200705.002).

Other than these fixes, there are no functional updates in this security patch. Those updates are expected to arrive with the Pixel Feature Drop in the coming weeks. For those who want to update their respective devices immediately, can check out the Factory Images and the OTA files. That said, manual installation should be exercised with extreme caution, following the instructions carefully.