The Associate Android Developer Certification program was announced at Google I/Co 2016, but it seems that it’s only now that the mothership is intentionally pushing it to the masses. Google is aiming that this official certification becomes the industry benchmark for Android development skills, and for good reason. Google is committed to the Android platform now, it should be the one to set the standards for it.

What is the Associate Android Developer Certification program? It is, in its simplest form, a performance-based examination where developers will have their skills measured and certified by writing real apps. There’s a video below that explains the program some more.

Don’t jump the gun and sign up for it if you don’t know what you’re getting into. This is NOT a training course where your skills will be honed. Rather, it is the exam you take once you feel that your Android developer skills are good enough that you want to be certified for it.

Google has partnered with Udacity, if the training and learning part is what you are looking for. This certification program is for those of you who want to make sure your skills are up to par with the industry standards, and if you want to make sure that this part of your skill set is certified by Google so that you can put it on your official resume.

SOURCE: Google