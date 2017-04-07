One of the biggest requests from developers for Google’s Android Things is the addition of Bluetooth connectivity, and it looks like the mothership is giving the developers what they want with Android Things Developer Preview 3 – the latest preview of the IoT platform. Developer Preview 3 adds the more connectivity options over USB as well.

Back in February, the development team for Android Things said that they were working hard to get Bluetooth to the IoT platform. So with the hard work done behind them, Android Things DP3 now allows Bluetooth connections for those existing Android APIs – that is, for both Bluetooth Classic and the Low Energy variant.

In addition, the USB host in DP3 now allows Android Things to interface with custom USB devices. Before DP3, this process would have required root privileges or support from the Linux kernel. Now, similar to the other connectivity features in Android Things, the USB host will now work natively. Nice.

If you are interested to test this platform out, Android Things DP3 system images are now available for download and install at the official download page for the platform.

SOURCE: Android