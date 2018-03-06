The monthly Android Security Bulletin for March 2018, and it bears noticing that Google has not slowed down in its efforts to provide Android users with these security updates. The monthly Android Security Bulletin started in late 2016 when the Stagefright vulnerability was made public. Since then, Google has provided monthly security updates on the dot. Google now provides two updates – a general Android security update, and a Pixel specific update.

As per usual, the Security Bulletin for March contains patches for critical vulnerabilities in Android – most of them still found in the media framework and system components. Some of these vulnerabilities are also found in Google hardware partner’s hardware code, so these patches are pretty essential.

Apart from the separate Pixel-specific security updates, there are new “functional updates” that Google is rolling out for this month. These are updates that do not fall under the “security patches” category, but more of bug fixes and software improvements inbound for Google’s family of devices. Here they are listed below:

– Improve screen wake performance with fingerprint unlock (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)

– Improve audio performance when recording video (Pixel 2 XL)

– Improve crash reporting (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)

Again, there are two ways you can go about this. You can either grab the factory images and flash them yourselves, or you can wait for the over-the-air (OTA) update that should arrive soon. For flashing factory images, you can check out the official developer site and download the images specifically for your device.

SOURCE: Google