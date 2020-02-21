While Google has taken several steps last year to create a healthier ads ecosystem for both users and advertisers, they have revealed more things that they’re working on in this regard. They shared three key areas that they’re working on right now, which includes better detection of disruptive ads, helping app publishers with compliance with industry regulations, and most importantly, giving users more control. This is just a preview of what we can expect over the next few months from Google.

One thing that Google is working on is to find new ways to detect those disruptive ads that are shown outside of the app. This kind of behavior is actually a violation of Google policies and so they have to work on finding these “bad actors” from Admob and Google Play. They have already removed almost 600 apps that have violated these policies but there are a lot more out there and so they are working on this with their ongoing investigation.

Google will also be providing more tools for app publishers to help them comply with the ever-evolving industry regulations. These tools are not just for them to be able to adhere to these regulations (like the General Data Protection Regulation or the California Consumer Privacy Act) but also so they will be able to gain the trust of their current and new users. This should also lead to minimizing the risk of lost revenue.

More importantly, Google says they are working on making fundamental changes to the Android platform so that a user’s experience will have minimal interruptions. Users will have more control over what’s being shown on their mobile screens. As to what this will look like, they didn’t really give a clear picture yet as they are probably still in the early stages of this project.

Google will bring updates over the next few months in terms of what else they will be doing to protect its ad system. This also includes improving ad traffic quality and protecting users’ app ad safety.