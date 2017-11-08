Google isn’t called a tech giant for anything. The brand has expanded from a simple search engine to a multinational technology company that knows everything about you me. Okay, it’s not the biggest spy but Google has introduced countless of products, services, technologies, and experiences. The Android community has since grown from over a decade ago while the smart home business has just started.

There’s also virtual reality and augmented reality brought about by the Daydream team. When it comes to hardware, there are groups focusing on the Pixel phones and Chromebooks.

To further promote the Chrome OS-powered notebooks, Google has recently launched a new Chromebook YouTube channel. Don’t be confused. This isn’t a release channel but a real channel on YouTube where we can watch all the new ads and videos pertaining to the Chromebooks and PixelBook. At the moment, the channel only has six videos you can watch. These were uploaded in the past couple of days.

Watch the first Chromebook videos below:

You Chromebook

Getting to know Chromebooks

Getting to know Chromebooks: Apps for everything

You Chromebook | If you’ve changed the way you work

You Chromebook | If you’re over the old way of doing things

In Spanish:

Lo tuyo es Chromebook

SOURCE: Chromebook