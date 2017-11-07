The Google Pixel 2 has received generally favorable reviews (well, except for the blue tinge that seems to be plaguing the display of the Pixel 2 XL) and obviously, the tech giant will continue to push their latest smartphone “made by Google”. A new 2-minute video ad wants to show potential users that you can ask so much more from your smartphone if that phone is a Pixel 2. The ad even has some cameos from singer Dua Lipa and Internet meme sensation Salt Bae Nusret Gökçe.

The ad shows people in everyday situations asking the Google Pixel 2 different questions and if it can actually do/answer what they’re asking. Google Assistant, of course, takes center stage as it shows off how it can remind you of your travel details, how you can customize it just by giving voice commands, and you can use your device hands-free. You can even see a glimpse of Google Lens when someone took a picture of an album and got information about Dua Lipa and her latest album (and then a cameo from Dua herself).

The video also showed off other features of the smartphone, like its IP67 water and dust proof certification, the video stabilization feature of the camera, and low-light photography capabilities. They also show off its quick-charge capabilities and even how you won’t run out of storage, unlike you know, that other major smartphone that always seems to get the “Storage Full” notification.

The “Ask more of your phone” video is currently being shown in movie theaters, and expect Google to roll out a heavier marketing push as the holiday season approaches.