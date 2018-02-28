At MWC 2018, Google has just released Flutter. What is it, you ask? Well, developing apps that support multiple platforms and for different devices can be a pain for developers. That will entail multiple toolkits and long testing periods. Google aims to change that with the Flutter SDK, now out on beta. Simply put, Flutter is an open-source toolkit that lets developers create native apps for both Android and iOS platforms quickly and easily. Interested?

The Flutter SDK was announced at the Google I/O Conference last year, and the mothership has done a lot of improvements on the toolkit since then. The Flutter SDK lets developers code their apps in Dart programming language, and packages them along with a rendering engine, as well as the native code needed to run those apps on Android or iOS.

Flutter is a developer’s dream, because it plays well with a range of IDEs which include Android Studio, Visual Studio Code, and XCode. It also works with around 1,000 packages like Firebase and Facebook Connect. Flutter also offers Hot Reload, which lets you see changes in your app as you make them, without losing your current state while testing.

Google releasing the beta at Mobile World Congress is obviously so that it can get the attention of developers. Google is still working on stabilization and will be adding more features like inline WebView, inline maps, and more.

