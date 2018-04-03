Google’s monthly Android Security Bulletin for April 2018 is here, as regularly as the months change. The mothership has not slowed down in its efforts to keep Android devices secure and free from vulnerabilities. If you remember, this monthly Android Security Bulletin started in late 2016 when the Stagefright vulnerability was made public. Since then, Google has provided monthly security updates on the dot. Google now provides two updates – a general Android security update, and a Pixel specific update.

The updates for April are now rolling out, and Google has also made public that details on what issues it has patched with this latest rollout. According to the documentation, this security update patches vulnerabilities related to the Android runtime, media framework, and Broadcom and Qualcomm components.

Google has started putting out functional updates specifically for Nexus and Pixel devices. In this rollout, Google has enabled Assisted Dialing support for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. There is also improved lock screen performance for all Pixel models, and improved VoLTE performance on some carriers for the Nexus 5X, Pixel and Pixel XL, and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

As per usual, there are two ways you can go about this. You can either grab the factory images and flash them yourselves, or you can wait for the over-the-air (OTA) update that should arrive soon. For flashing factory images, you can check out the official developer site and download the images specifically for your device.

SOURCE: Google