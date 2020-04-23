Before, the majority of the people would say, “Go Big or Go Home”. Now, it would just be: “Stay Home.” That’s the world we live in now. We know things will go back to normal. We don’t know when exactly but we’re feeling positive. It’s only a matter of waiting. At the moment, while most of us are at home, it’s best to just enjoy and take advantage of all the time in the world. Well, not everyone is free to do everything he wants but for those who have such luxury, we suggest you stay informed and entertained.

Don’t waste time as you can do a lot from home. People won’t get easily bored now, thanks to technology. The internet, especially, enables people from all over the world to communicate. There are plenty of social media and communication channels to try.

Once done checking in on your family and friends or done with updating your online status, you can go on and start to binge-watch. Well, we’re still all for using your time wisely. You can watch new TV series and movies. You can watch the whole day or if you have work, after you’re done with all tasks.

Google is reminding us of its many products and services we can use during this time. Being on quarantine can be fun as there are plenty of ways to entertainment and news. There’s the Android TV platform where you can enjoy hundreds to thousands of apps.

Highlighted on the UI are three major items: COVID-19 News, Stay Home #WithMe, and Free movies from YouTube. Android TV will show you the latest from the top publishers about the pandemic coronavirus. There are plenty of videos that can teach you how to cook or work out. You can also watch live music from several artists. There are also plenty of movies you can now watch for free on YouTube sans any ads.

There are a lot of options. It may be difficult to choose and decide on what to watch so we encourage you to manage your playlist. This makes your watching experience more efficient. You may be subscribed to a lot of channels so choosing can be a real challenge. Try ‘Search’ and you will see TV and movie recommendations. You can also set your own ‘Watchlist’.

For those into mobile gaming, you can check out the Google Play Store and see what’s new. There are special deals on apps for TV, comics, movies, or educational apps. Google even added some retro arcade games for you to enjoy.

The free trial to Google Play Pass for 30 days has been extended but this offer is only for those in the United States. You can check Google Play for more Android TV apps. Organize your home screen so you’ll easily see different categories from the “shows and movies you love” to “learning new things”. You can also enjoy playing games with the whole family with “Play with your gamepad” or “Play with your remote”.

Free access to Stadia Pro is also available in 14 countries. An extension of two months is offered. Feel free to enjoy Thumper, Destiny 2: The Collection, and GRID among others. Those Stadia Pro subscribers who already paid will not be charged for the next couple of months.

Take advantage of the Nest and Google Assistant for some of your smart home and entertainment needs. Enjoy game night with trivia or quiz games to play, listen to your favorite podcast, or view your home movies or photos stored on your Google Photos via Chromecast.