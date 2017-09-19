Android Things is still not an official release at this point, it’s currently in developer preview, but Google wants people to play around with its internet-of-things (IoT) platform. This is why it’s putting out a Hackster contest for developers who want to pass their ideas for mass market products to Google – powered by the Android Things software platform, of course.

Google is asking developers to submit their ideas for products that could showcase the Android Things platform. The prizes range from USD$1000 to USD$5000, and the winners are guaranteed support from Avnet, Dragon Innovation, and Kickstarter – to make sure that the winning projects will result in working prototypes and eventually, real mass market products.

The first part of the contest is submitting your project to Google. Creating a Hackster.io account and registering for this contest before September 29, 2017 makes you eligible for a free Pico Pi i.MX6UL kit. Integrating other Google tech into your project – such as Google Cloud Services and TensorFlow will earn you more points.

Check out the source link below for details. Alternatively, you can also check out the contest page if you are really interested in joining this contest.

SOURCE: Google