Google has probably become the biggest champion of the Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, which is what they believe will be the next generation of text messaging. Ahead of the Mobile World Congress which starts next week, they revealed that 40 out of the 60 carriers and device manufacturers that support it are already using the platform. They are now trying to convince businesses to get in on the action after a successful Early Access Program for the business messaging feature.

Android Messages, Google’s own messaging app that you can use instead of your default one, already supports RCS. And now they are offering Jibe rCS cloud as another platform that can launch and manage the messaging services. By using RCS, business can send more than just text messages. They will be able to send interactive, useful, and even visual messages that will entice customers to get their product or service. If they’ve already opted in to receive SMS from you, they are automatically upgraded to RCS if they use Android Messages.

Google is continuously working with carriers and device makers across Europe, North America, and Latin America so that the RCS experience for users is consistent and familiar. Businesses will be able to send verified rich messages like boarding passes, package delivery notifications, event tickets, etc with suggested replies and actions to help with their call to action and to help users decide as well.

Google will be showcasing the powers of RCS at next week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. They want to show businesses how it can actually change the way they engage their customers through mobile messaging.

