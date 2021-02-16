For the past years, Google has been pushing to get its devices into not just personal use but also corporate environments, mostly through the Android Enterprise program. But now it looks like they’re positioning its newer Pixel devices specifically for businesses by launching the Pixel for Business website. It’s basically highlighting the features of the smartphones that will make it the perfect fit for companies that are looking for enterprise-level devices for their employees and their business in general.

The website highlights three aspects of the Pixel devices to consider for enterprise use. Google says it’s “Safe and secure, all by design” as it has features built for security like the Titan M chip that secures the bootloader so users cannot roll back to the previous OS and keeps on-device data safe. Pixel devices also have biometric security like face unlock for the Pixel 4 and the fingerprint sensor for all other devices. The smartphones also have OS and security support, Security certifications, and has Google’s own security services that scans billions of apps every day for your phone’s protection.

Google also boasts that the Pixel phones can “Manage devices simple and seamlessly”. It highlights zero-touch enrollment that doesn’t require any manual set-up and it’s good to go out of the box. Enterprises can also configure the deployment of the phones through management APIs and Managed Google Play so you can choose which apps to distribute to the organization. On the user end, they can use separate profiles for their personal use and for work through Work Profiles.

The last aspect is “Help when and where you need it” is more consumer-focused as it highlights “the best of Google with the latest Android OS + Pixel as well as the joys of Google Assistant, apps like Gmail, Docs, Duo, and Meet integrated. It also has an Adaptive Battery feature that preserves your power for the apps that you need and use. There’s also Call Screen that prevents robocallers and spam callers. It also highlights 5G connectivity that features Google Duo HD screen sharing.

The Pixel for Business website highlights the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 although the Pixel 4 is also mentioned. Google is also pushing their enterprise partners like AT&T Business, Bell, Telus, T-Mobile, and Verizon for companies that wish to avail of the Pixel devices for their organization.