Google has many projects. Not many see the light of day but for those that do, not all will last longer. We’ve lost count of how many projects, products, and services have been terminated but no need to focus on that. The tech giant has new projects including the Project Stream. The idea is to enjoy gaming sans a graphics card. It sounds too good to be true but Google can be ambitious at times. This one aims to render a game on an off-site GPU and then streams them to a display or screen.

The Project Stream lets a gamer use a cloud-based GPU. Things are rendered in real time. The best part? Games are played in Google Chrome only. No need for an actual console. All you need is your computer or mobile device.

Everything happens in the cloud so no big storage space is needed. The controls are run on the computer before being sent to the cloud. After input, the computer then renders the screen before live streaming.

There is no significant lag. That is the goal but it’s only possible with super fast Internet.

The popular game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey can be played on Chrome. It was used for test-run only. There is no confirmation if the Project Stream controller will roll out commercially but there is a high possibility.

Can the Project Stream controller beat the PlayStation and Xbox? That is possible but Google needs to test a lot of games first. What do you think?

VIA: Yanko Design