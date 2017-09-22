If you’re already pretty excited for the upcoming Pixel 2 launch, then you also better start saving up for it. But if you’re aiming for one of the current Google devices, then you can save a little money by trading in your old (or older) smartphone. Both Project Fi and Google Store are now offering consumers a trade in program where you will be able to either get service credit or a credit card refund if the smartphone you want to return is eligible.

For the Google Store trade-in, you will have to make sure that your device is part of their list of eligible devices which includes iPhone 6 and above, Samsung Galaxy 7 and Galaxy 8 flagships, the LG G6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, and Nexus 6P. Then you have to design your Pixel or Pixel XL then tap on the Trade-In option and enter what phone you will be trading in. You will see the estimated value for the device, then you will need to check out to begin the process.

You will then receive a confirmation email then Google will send a pre-paid envelope so you can send the old device to them. Of course, before you send the phone, you will have to back everything up and then do a factory reset. Also, make sure to remove the SIM card before you ship the phone back through UPS. If your phone matches the estimated value, it will then be credited to your card. If the value is lower, they will credit that if you choose to accept the change in value.

The Project Fi program works almost the same, except that you have the option to get up to $388 of service credit or a credit card refund if you trade in the phone. No news yet until when this will last, or if you’ll still be able to use it after the Pixel 2 and 2XL will be announced on October 4.

SOURCE: Google