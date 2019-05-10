The Google I/O conference is a chance for the tech giant to show off their upcoming products and get developers and eventually consumers all excited about what to expect from Android and Google products. If you’re an Android TV owner or you plan to get one soon, we now have a preview of what the Play Store will look like once the major update rolls out. We’re also seeing how easier it would be to make purchases and subscriptions on it.

Your Play Store on Android TV will look completely different as the design overhaul gives it a more cleaner look and at the same time, it’s easier to navigate. It also aligns better with the Android TV redesign which came out with the Android Oreo a couple of years back.

One other major feature that they will be introducing with the Play Store on Android TV is a “one-click” process when it comes to making app purchases, in-app purchases, and subscriptions. Instead of entering your password when finalizing your purchase, you can register a PIN.

During their demo presentation, one thing that made a cameo appearance was the Prime Video app. It was announced last month that Amazon’s video streaming service will be making its way to Android TV and Chromecast. This further cements the end of the silly feud between Google and Amazon that mostly just affected their users.

There are no details yet as to when the new-look Play Store for Android TV will eventually roll out. It might be at the same time as Android Q or it may even be earlier, depending on how the testing will go.