Since we only have a few weeks left for 2019, it’s time to brace ourselves for all of those year-end (and even decade-end) best-of lists and awards. Just last month Google announced the finalists for the Users’ Choice awards and now the results are in for what users determined as the Best App, Best Game, Best Movie, and Best Ebook. Aside from that, Google also announced their lists of Best Apps, Best Games, Best Movies, Best TV, and Best Books and Audiobooks of 2019.

For the Users’ Choice for 2019, the winners were not so surprising, as it is, of course, a popularity contest. As expected, Call of Duty: Mobile was the most popular game and Avengers: Endgame was the people’s choice for best movie. Video editing app Glitch, which lets you add 90s effects to your videos, was voted most popular app while Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark proved that people still do love scaring themselves.

Google also gave an award to Best App of 2019 to Ablo, an app that lets people connect to other users from another culture or country, despite the language barrier. As you video-chat with these new friends, the app will auto-generate subtitles so you can understand each other. For Best Game of 2019, again, Call of Duty: Mobile won Google’s plaudits as it was “fun, accessible, and delivers compelling gameplay”. The almost 6 million users probably agree.

Google Play also shared what were the top-selling media from their various storefronts, and again, there were no surprises here. 4 out of the 5 top-selling movies were superhero ones with A Star Is Born being the only holdout at number 3. For the top-selling TV shows, Game of Thrones’ swan song season was the top with The Walking Dead, the Big Bang Theory, Riverdale, and Yellowstone (probably the one surprise) rounding out the top 5.

These best of lists might sometimes be too predictable but you might also see some apps, games, and media that you may have missed. Check out the complete list in the Best of Play page and you might just discover some new apps to download.