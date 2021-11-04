With the millions of apps available at the Google Play Store, getting something noticed is a huge challenge for some developers. Finding an app can also be hard for users who don’t really know what they’re looking for. The Google Play Best of Awards brings visibility to the best of the best apps and guides users towards those that they may need or want to install on their mobile devices. Google is now officially opening voting for the Play Users’ Choice Awards for 2021, letting people vote for the best apps and games of the year.

Of course since as we said there are millions of apps (around 2.7 million to be sort of exact) on Google Play Store, you’ll need for Google to shortlist the apps and games. There are 10 nominees each for the Best App of 2021 and the Best Games of 2021 awards. Google Play users will be able to vote for their favorites or the apps and games that they think are the best until November 17. The winners of the Users’ Choice awards will be announced by November 30.

For the Best App of 2021, there’s a whole gamut of apps to choose from. This includes social audio app Clubhouse, Guardians which focuses on personal & family safety, recipe/meal planner/grocery list app Sortizy, and learning apps EMBIBE, FrontRow, and BitClass. Health and mental wellness apps are still a big thing this year and so four of the nominees are in this sphere: Sarva, Evolve Mental Health, Evergreen Club, and being.

For the Best Games of 2021, the nominees include big names like The Walking Dead: Survivors, MARVEL Future Revolution, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Pokemon UNITE. Other nominated games may not all be familiar to non-gamers but are obviously popular within the market like Score! Hero 2, Project Makeover, Garena Free Fire MAX, Beastar – Touch Your Music, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Aside from the Play Users’ Choice Awards, Google will also announce the winners of the Best of Play awards on November 30. The Google Play editorial team will once again choose apps and games across multiple categories for this. Remember, voting for the users’ choice will only be until November 17 so let your choices be heard.