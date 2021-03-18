Google will reportedly launch a new crowdsourced initiative that can help them make apps smaller and easier to install on smartphones. They will be releasing a new feature called “app install optimization” which will let them observe which parts of an app you use for the first time after you install it. If they get enough data, it can help them eventually optimize an app to “install, open, and run faster”. This is of course an opt-in feature that users can turn on and off at any time.

9 to 5 Google shares that while the feature doesn’t seem to be live yet, a support document for the app install optimization feature is now available and gives a few details on how it should help users eventually. If you turn it on, you’re giving Google access to how you initially open a specific app when you first install it. It combines data that they get from other users so they can see trends on which parts of the app are important to everyone.

They emphasize three possible benefits if you turn on the feature. They will eventually be able to do things like speed up installation for apps, reduce the time when you open and run apps, and reduces strain on the CPU, battery, and storage of your mobile device. So even if you don’t turn on the feature, ideally you will also benefit from this crowdsourcing feature as other people’s data should help Google do all of the things mentioned.

If you’re worried that Google is overstepping, they assure users that they are still bound by their privacy policy. This means it will not collect your name, email address, or other personal information. It will also not look at “anything outside of the app” like the other apps or content that are on your device. If you still don’t feel comfortable turning it on, then you absolutely don’t have to do so.

The app install optimization option can’t be seen yet on the Google Play Store but it has been referenced in the release notes of version 24.5.13. You’ll be able to turn it on or off in the Play Store settings.