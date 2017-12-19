Sometimes, trying to find an app on Google Play Store is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Google may be the search giant to beat, but when it comes to their own app store, something is sorely lacking and it can sometimes get a bit annoying. They have tried to fix this weird problem over the years and lately, they seem to be getting better at it, with filter tags to instant applications. The latest thing they’re testing out seems to be video and slideshow previews to help you search better and save data as well.

A Reddit user named Kennett-Ny saw some changes on his Google Play Store. There are some random apps that suddenly have a video or slideshow preview. You don’t even have to open the app page itself to be able to get a preview of what it is or what it looks like. So now when you’re searching for a specific app, you’ll know immediately if it’s the droid you’re looking for. Wait, we mean app (sorry, Star Wars hangover) you’re looking for. Or if you just searched for a generic topic, you get to see which ones of the apps appeal to you more based on what it looks like.

The preview comes in two formats. You’ll know a video preview is available if you see a play button. Just press it and it will play and you don’t even have to go to the app’s page to view it. The slideshow meanwhile shows the screenshots of the app in a carousel format that you can just scroll through.

So not only do you save time with these previews, but you also save a bit of data even while browsing the Google Play Store. They’re still testing it out on a number of apps, but hopefully, this will become a permanent thing and apply to a wider range of games and apps.

SOURCE: Reddit

VIA: XDA Developers