Sugar daddy apps are a thing. We’re not aware of such but we won’t judge. If you’re a developer of such mobile apps, sorry to say, but you’re now out from the Play Store. As much as Google wants to be or welcoming of most topics, there is a limit. Some policies are being changed and beginning September 1, you can get those kinds of apps from other sources or by sideloading or a third-party provider. The inappropriate content policy has been updated to actually ban “compensated sexual relationships”. This includes the sugar dating apps or sugar daddy apps.

The Google Play Store policies have been updated. With the goal of making the Play Store safer and providing everyone a safer mobile experience, the apps “that facilitate sexual acts in exchange for compensation” will be prohibited.

This means you can’t see them or download them straight from the Google Play Store. Devs and companies still can make them though but they can’t officially release the apps through the Play Store.

Here’s what Google has to say:“As a platform we are always excited to support our developer partners, but we also work hard to provide a safe experience for users. We have updated our inappropriate content policy to prohibit apps that facilitate sexual acts in exchange for compensation following feedback we received from NGOs, governments, and other user advocacy groups concerned with user safety. This aligns our policies with other Google policies and industry norms.”

Apple has a similar policy for such apps on its App Store. Google is doing the same especially after complaints and a number of other ads policy changes.