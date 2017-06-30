It’s Summer in the US and some parts of the world. Perhaps by now you have made plans for your vacation before the kids go back to school and before you go back to your stressful work. Don’t get too excited yet and don’t leave home without downloading new apps and games you can enjoy while on the road, in-flight, or by the beach.

We don’t want you spending more bucks so check out over a dozen games now offered free or discounted on the Play Store. Google has recently announced some titles on sale. Aside from games, there are tools, music, movies, TV shows, and books offered in the country and other select markets. This promo is offered until July 13 only so you might as well download the games that you’ve been wanting to try now.

Some premium games are offered with huge discounts of up to 80%. Now is the time to get Lara Croft GO, Hitman Sniper, Reigns, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, Star Wars: KOTOR, and FINAL FANTASY TACTICS at a lower price.

Movies are available for rent for $0.99. Try watching The LEGO Batman Movie, Get Out, CHIPS, and Saban’s Power Rangers as the latest blockbusters this season.

For the bookworms, get new novels or sci-fi fantasy with 50 to 80% discount. Numerous songs on Google Play Music can also now be enjoyed for free as Google is offering subscription for four months at no extra cost.

Listed below are some more games offered with a 50% discount:

• Anghami – Free Unlimited Music

• Any.do: To do list, Calendar, Reminders & Tasks

• Blinkist – Nonfiction Books

• Freeletics Bodyweight

• iHeartRadio Free Music & Radio

• Learn English with ABA English

• Lifesum: Healthy lifestyle app

• Memrise: Learn a new language

• MyHeritage – Family Tree

• NeuroNation – brain training

• NYTimes – Latest News

• Peak – Brain Games & Training

• Runtastic Running & Fitness Tracker

• SHOWTIME

• The New York Times Company

• TuneIn Radio – Radio & Music

• Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

• YouNow: Live Stream Video Chat

• YAZIO – Calorie Counter & Nutrition Tracker

