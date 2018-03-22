Something as simple as switching default countries on your Google Play Store should be, well, simple. But as users have been complaining for some time now, it’s never as simple as it should be on paper. Now they have supposedly made it easier for you to switch if ever you’ve moved to another country. Or rather, they will make it easier for them to detect whether or not you’ve moved to another country or you’re finally legitimately telling Google where you’re actually located.

There have been several complaints from users that changing countries can sometimes lead to errors. Either Google Play switches them back to the new country when they want to stick to the original one even when they’ve moved or they’re forever stuck with the previous country when they want to switch. The solution now is a new option in your Account settings called the Country and profiles.

When the Play Store detects that you’ve moved to another country based on your IP address, you will see this new option in your Account settings. You will see which country your account was originally set on and then you will have the option to switch to the new country you’re currently in. But this will only happen if you have a valid payment method in that country already.

But this option will only appear if the system detects there’s a discrepancy between your original setting and your current IP settings. It’s not something that will let you switch to whatever country you want to. You will also probably be “stuck” in the country that you choose until you move to another one probably.

