When you’re installing apps on your Android TV from the Google Play Store, it can sometimes be a bit tedious. So when Google finally allowed users to install through their smartphone, it was a step in the right direction. Now the Play Store has been updated so users can filter the apps that they’re looking for specifically for other devices like Android TV or Wear OS. This makes it easier to look for things that you can install on your devices without using the actual device to look for them.

XDA Developers shares that you’ll now see a new option on the Google Play Store to filter the results when you search for an app. On the top left corner of the screen, you’ll see a new green button saying “This device” after you tap the search button. Whatever device you’re using is the default one. Tapping on the button will show you a list of all the devices that are linked to your Google account, including Android TV and Wear OS smartwatches.

Note that the list of devices it will show are those that are signed in to the same Google ID that you’re currently viewing on your Google Play Store. If you have multiple Google IDs, you’ll see only those that are in your current account. You’ll have to switch to the other account if the device you want to install the app in is using the other account. The default option will show apps that are available for your phone. If you tap on Android TV, only apps that are supported on the TV will be displayed. The same goes for your Wear OS smartwatch.

It seems like a minor change to make but it is something that’s really convenient for users with multiple devices. While Android TV is good for going through your streaming services and watching shows and movies, it can sometimes be a hassle to browse through the Play Store when you’re looking for an app to install. It’s even more difficult for installing apps on your Wear OS smartwatch. Having this filter on the Play Store app is important.

The option of choosing which device to install an app in has been available for the Google Play Store on the web. Now smartphone users will start seeing it on the Play Store app as well with a server-side update.