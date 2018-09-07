If you’re using an Android device, chances are you use the Google Play Store to get all the apps you’ll need in your smartphone or tablet. But you probably don’t necessarily use it to buy your media like music, books, movies, television shows, etc as there are sp many other options out there. In an APK breakdown, it looks like Google is planning to incentivize people to use it for that purpose as well by introducing a Play Points loyalty program soon.

Based on the strings seen with version 11.5 and 11.6 of the Play Store, we will soon see a prompt for us to sign for this Google Play Points program. And just like with other loyalty programs online and offline, we will earn points whenever we use the Play Store to purchase the aforementioned media items. It will also have Levels and you increase your level benefits by buying more things.

The APK shows five different levels that even have their own medals. But as to what these benefits will be or what number of points you’ll need to ascend to the next one, that is something we can’t see just yet. The Japanese version shows that you earn one point for every 100 yen you spend on the Play Store. For everyone else, you can also see your Points History so you can track of how many more you need to move on to the next level.

The APK breakdown also shows some other features we can expect. We’ve previously heard that the Play Store is working on a Vote feature to help apps become more discoverable and also as part of a broader curation effort. The strings now show how users will be able to vote for apps.

It also looks like the Play Store is heading for a redesign, at least for the Account page. You’ll be able to see a carousel of tabs instead of just a menu list at the top of your screen. There will also be a Rewards Section where you can redeem promo codes and get special deals and free items.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google