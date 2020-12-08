Google Play Pass isn’t widely available yet but since last month, when the news about its coming to 24 more countries in Europe, we’re now learning seven more countries will get to enjoy the list of ad-free apps and games curated for most consumers. The service is now supported in new countries include Russia, Saudi Arabia, and about five countries in Latin America–Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The new countries are part of the latest batch lucky enough to have access to some of the best games and apps available on the Play Store today.

With the Google Play Pass, mobile consumers can enjoy access to a catalog of Android games and apps without ads. The Play Pass also lets you access those programs without in-app purchases. It’s like paying for free access to some of the best apps available on the Play Store.

If you live in any of those Latin American countries mentioned or in Saudi Arabia or Russia, make sure you sign up for the Google Play Pass program. You can also enjoy free one-month trial to see if the Play Pass is something you really want for yourself or for the whole family.

After one month, you can decide if you want to subscribe whether annual or monthly. The prices vary on the country. There are now about 42 countries part of the Google Play Pass program. Expect more key markets will be added to the list in the coming months.