The gaming industry is a goldmine for content creators. It has already surpassed the movie industry, making it one of the most profitable businesses. In line with this growth, Google brought in Google Play Pass, a subscription-based model to gain access to hundreds of apps and games sans any ads or in-app purchases. This is a lucrative prospect for people who play a lot of games on their devices and this growing trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

Just like Microsoft and Sony, Google is foreseeing a huge market for this model, and gamers are liking the prospect of unattended access to games at just $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. To this end, Google has added more titles to the Play Pass catalog, and there’s something for every kind of gamer.

First up is the Tesla vs Lovecraft game which is a battle between monsters and humans. You play the role of Nikola Tesla, as you mow down ghoulish monsters inspired by the horror author H.P. Lovecraft’s work.

Then there is the Delight Games premium library of more than 70 interactive titles that range from mystery, horror, adventure and romance. WHO IS AWESOME also makes it to the platform as you chase, flip and fall to victory in a mini-game.

The Starman gives you an opportunity to recover light and bring life back set in a very relaxing playing environment with challenging puzzles. Cytus II is also now available for music lovers and the Super Glitch Dash rhythm-driven runner takes the original Glitch Dash to a whole new level.

Adventure lovers can play the Summer Catchers game to go on an exciting road trip to uncharted lands brimming with mysteries at every corner. The 2D Metroidvania title Dandara is also yours to explore in the Play Pass subscription as you fight for survival against the enemies.