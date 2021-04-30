If you are a Google or Android developer, you may need to read and be updated as several changes and updates are being introduced by the tech giant. We can expect more will be introduced in the coming weeks and especially during the Google I/O 2020 virtual tech conference. As for the latest on Google Play, the tech giant continues to improve on its features, navigations, and user interface. Google helps developers and app publishers on how to improve their app discovery and quality.

With millions and millions of apps being developed, introduced, and marketed, it can be a real challenge for an app to stand out. Ordinary mobile consumers and users have a hard time finding the right app or game because there are plenty of choices. Apps from over 190 locations are available for everyone, leaving us audience overwhelmed.

What usually helps the consumers are the information provided on the Google Play Store. They may be a catchy name, images, descriptions, or videos. All these are important to help people decide on what to get so it is important as a developer, you take note of a lot of things.

At the moment, Google Play shows your assets at the front and center. More improvements are being done to make sure store listing assets are optimized and can help users know what to expect.

Google is introducing a policy change for app metadata. This also includes new guidelines on your Play Store listing preview assets. The company said it will pre-announce policy change for app metadata. As a tip, do limit the length of app titles to 30 characters. Remove graphics and other elements that may mislead users just by looking at the app icon. Keywords that may show store performance, title/developer name, and promo in the icon are now prohibited.

There are also new guidelines for Store listing preview assets. If you’re a developer, ask yourself these questions:

• Are the preview assets free of buzzwords like “free” or “best” and instead focus on providing meaningful information about the unique aspects of your app or game?

• Are the preview assets localized correctly and easy to read?

• Do the preview assets accurately represent the app or game?

• Do the preview assets provide enough information to help users decide whether to install?

The Android development team simply wants you to check your apps again. Review the new guidelines provided so you can implement them, ready for release in the next half of the year.