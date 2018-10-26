If you’re a Halloween kind of person, then the next few days will be like Christmas for you as all things spooky and scary will take center stage. If you’re looking for games, movies, and books that will get you in the mood to celebrate that one day (or weekend) where it’s socially acceptable to scare the living daylights out of yourself and others, then you’ll be happy to browse through all the fun things that the Google Play Store has for you (and at great discounts too).

If you want to enjoy a little GP or PG kind of Halloween, there are tons of kid-friendly spookfests available on Google Play Movies & TV for as low as $4.99. They are on discount during a limited time only so you might want to purchase movies and shows like the Hotel Transylvania series and Scooby Doo straight-to-video movies. If you’re more into some classic not-so-scary but fun-and-adventure gems, movies like Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Labyrinth, and The Dark Crystal are all discounted as well.

Now when it comes to real scary movies for the grown-ups, there are also lots of choices for you over on Google Play Movies & TV. Critical darling and Oscar-Winning movie Get Out is just $9.99 from its original price of $14.99. The Stanley Kubrick classic based on the Stephen King classic, The Shining, is just $4.99 when previously it was $15.99. There are a lot of slash and gore movies both old and new and psychological thrillers are also in the mix, so whichever spectrum of horror you fall into, you have choices.

If you feel like reading ebooks to scare yourself silly, they have “out of the coffin books” for under $5. This includes books for young horror adventurers, supernatural romance with deadly twists, and good ole murder mysteries with extra blood and gore. If audiobooks are more your thing, there is a collection of “spine-tingling listens” for under $10 each. You have classics like Bram Stoker’s Dracula to a ton of contemporary tales all waiting to frighten your ears.

Google Play is also recommending you play five horror-themed games this Halloween. Zombie fans will enjoy Into the Dead 2: Zombie Survival where you can play short bursts of action-filled zombie goodness. Cube Escape: Paradox is more of a cerebral thrill while I am Innocent is a phone simulation game with psychological horror elements. But if you want out and out horror, then you can always play Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle and Slendrina: Asylum.