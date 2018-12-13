This is the season for gift giving to be sure. But this is also the season for charitable organizations to knock on people’s hearts as the year is about to end and people are more open to spreading good karma out there. And if you’re an Android/Google user, it is now much easier for you to directly donate to the cause that you want, or at least from the list of charities that Google is supporting for this year.

Google has identified several nonprofit organizations that they wish to support and now they’re giving users the choice as to which they would like to donate to. All you have to do is go to play.google.com/donate and choose from the list and also choose the amount that you’d like to give to them. The donation is of course charged to the card that is connected to your Google account.

You have ten organizations to choose from, depending on what kind of help you want to give to the world. All of them are worthy of course but you get to choose a cause that is important to you. You have the usual suspects like American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, UNICEF, World Food Program USA, and World Wildlife Fund US.

But you also have a few that may not be familiar to you but are also very much worthy of your money. charity: water aims to bring clean and safe drinking water to developing countries. Girls Who Code equips girls with 21st century skills and opportunities. International Rescue Committee brings help to places with the worst humanitarian crisis. Room to Read brings literacy and education to low-income communities.

100% of the money that you give will go to the organization that you choose. The donation page is available for selected countries only specifically the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Taiwan, and Indonesia. Hopefully they add more countries to this list.

SOURCE: Google