Normally, when you see “bug fixes” in the patch update or changelog, you will probably ignore it and just update the but not really get too excited about it since you don’t know exactly what it means. But if you’ve been frustrated with one small but major problem of the Google Play Music app, then you might want to pay attention. Finally, the pesky swipe-to-delete gesture that affects your music even when you’re just scrolling through your playlist or album, has finally been resolved.

If you’re not yet familiar with this issue, or you’ve never used Google Play Music, there is a swipe-to-delete gesture that lets you easily remove songs from your playlist or queue of songs that you’re currently playing. Usually, you howled have to go to the options button or tap on a mini menu to do that, so having a gesture like that is pretty useful. It’s like you’re swiping left on Tinder for those that you don’t want to meet in real life.

However, the problem was that the smartphone or the app can sometimes misinterpret your swipes. When you’re scrolling through a playlist, even if you don’t swipe to delete, it thinks you’re swiping to delete and so it deletes the song. Once deleted, it’s difficult to reverse it unless you were able to catch that very fleeting undo button that shows up on your screen. So if you don’t remember the title of the song and it’s a bit obscure, then goodbye song.

But users are saying it looks like the “bug fixes” in the changelog has finally fixed this issue. And if you’re thinking about going back or using Google Play Music for the first time, you can take advantage of the free four months subscription they’re offering for new users. You can probably just use a new email address if you’ve already unsubscribed from before.

SOURCE: Reddit

VIA: Android Authority