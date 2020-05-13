Well, it looks like the day when we will officially say goodbye to Google Play Music is almost here. We’ve known it will eventually be replaced of course by YouTube Music but there were still some missing pieces to the puzzle. One of the last items is finally here as users of Google Play Music can now transfer their entire library to the new kid on the block. They did not specifically say when they will sunset the app but it will be “later this year”.

Google is giving you enough time to backup and transfer all your Google Play Music content if you want to go over to YouTube Music. They have not announced yet an option if you want to just back up your content and go to another music streaming service, but that may probably not be as seamless as when you choose to remain within Google’s eco-system. For now though, your only option is to transfer them over, including your entire library, personal taste preferences, and playlists.

Google Play Music users will receive instructions on how to start the backup and transfer process, which should hopefully be pretty easy. Once they’re ready, download the YouTube Music app and then click on the transfer button. All your uploads, purchases, playlists, curated stations and even likes and dislikes and preferences will be carried over to the new app. The music library transfer may take a bit of time but the recommendations will immediately appear on the YouTube Music home screen.

If you have podcasts on your Google Play Music app, you can also choose to transfer your subscriptions and episode progress over to Google Podcasts. YouTube Music meanwhile added a few more features recently, including an increase of playlist creation limit from 1,000 to 5,000 songs, adding up to 100,000 personal tracks to your library, lyrics to follow along to your favorite music, and an Explore tab to discover new music.

You can enjoy the free ad-supported YouTube Music tier or if you want an ad-free experience with background listening and downloads, you can subscribe to YouTube Music Premium for $9.99 or to YouTube Premium (across all of YouTube) for $11.99 per month. Google Play Music Unlimited users will be transferred to the equivalent tier based on the level of benefits with their current subscription.