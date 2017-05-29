Most paid apps and services want potential users to experience their product with a free trial. It’s usually just 14 days, 30 days, or if they’re feeling generous, even 90 days. Google Play Music is one of those that offered the 3-month free trial, but it seems like they realized that it takes more than that to fully appreciate their music streaming service. They have now announced that for new users looking to try them out, they will be extending the free trial to 120 days.

So if you’re kind of tired of the current music streaming service that you’re subscribed to or you’ve never tried any at all, you will get to enjoy Google Play Music for 120 days or around 4 months. After the trial is up, if you decide to go ahead and subscribe, you will now pay the $9.99 per month subscription fee, which is the standard for most of their competitors like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, etc.

While the UI of the app needs a bit of a revamp, Google Play Music has several advantages over its aforementioned competitors. You also get a YouTube Red subscription and if you like original material from YouTube and being able to play audio only, then this is something you’ll be interested in (it also goes the other way – a YouTube Red subscription gets you Google Play Music).

You can also upload up to 50,000 songs from your own music collection and then stream it from your other devices that are signed in to Google Play Music. So if these are enough incentives for you, sign up for the free 120-day free trial. No word on how long this extended trial will run so sign up now.

VIA: Android Central