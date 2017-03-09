We do hear more from Google Play Music but ironically, we don’t hear much about it. Google Play Music is a streaming service that lets you discover new music and artists. For the first time ever, it is launching an original podcast series known this early as City Soundtracks. In each podcast, you can hear your favorite singer or musician discuss life including those significant people, moments, and places.

In City Soundtracks, you can learn more about the artist behind your favorite songs. He will talk about his influences, important moments, and other things that have inspired his music. The artist may also talk about how his hometown roots have been instrumental in his musical journey.

A listening trip to a musicians’s hometown can be fun because of the conversations and a curated playlist by the guest. The podcast is hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway who will go on a “tour” with his featured guest. With Google Play Music, you are free to listen to interesting content anywhere you are in Canada and the US.

Here are some of the artists featured: Kehlani from Oakland, CA, Big Freedia from New Orleans, LA, and spoon from Austin, TX. Listen to the podcasts and you’ll know more about the musicians, their history, achievements, and where and how they write their songs.

SOURCE: Google