Google Play Music is one of those services that can serve as both a music player and a music streaming service. It may not be as “noisy” as Spotify, but it does get the job done. Samsung has announced that starting with their new flagships, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Google Play Music will be the default music player and music service. This will also happen to all their smartphones and tablets that will be launched in 2017.

What new Samsung device users will be able to enjoy from Google Play Music is free curated radio and smart music recommendations based on what you usually listen to. They will also be able to listen to and discover new podcasts since it also serves as a podcast streaming service. And since it is a music player as well, all the locally stored mp3s or any music you saved on the device can be streamed using the service.

Samsung and Google collaborated on exclusive features as well. Users will be able to upload and stream up to 100,000 songs from their own music collection, which is actually double the allocation from the regular Google Play Music users. And with your purchase of a new Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy Tab 3, you get a free 3-month subscription to their on-demand streaming service and ad-free access to the more than 40 million songs in their library.

Users will also be able to have access to YouTube Red so they can stream ad-free videos while still on the trial period. Of course the availability of Google Play Music and YouTube Red varies, so this special treat will only be applicable where they are. Device support for older Samsung phones and tablets may be expanded in the future.

SOURCE: Samsung