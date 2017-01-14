Sometimes, we’ve gotten too comfortable with our music streaming services to create playlists for us based on the music that we normally listen to, that we forget to go out and find new, undiscovered artists to introduce something new to our earbuds. Google Play Music has done this task for you and has created a “Ones to Watch” playlist that includes 10 new artists from various genres and musical backgrounds that they believe will become big in 2017.

There wasn’t any guess work or random search for random artists involved in coming up with this list. The Google Play Music editorial team came up with the list of artists by listening to a lot of music, analyzing the listening trends, and then discussing it amongst themselves who they think would have a breakthrough year in 2017. They considered various factors like track performance, Google search results and counts, and of course social media reach as well.

The 10 artists include the following (and which kind of fans may find them interesting)

Lost Kings, an EDM duo in the likes of The Chainsmokers

Kodie Shane, a female rapper and singer that fans of Lil Yachty may enjoy

Bishop Briggs, a dark synth pop artist similar to BANKS

Midland, a country trio for those who love George Strait

Allison Crutchfield, indie rock singer-songwriter ala Courtney Barnett

Aminé, a hiphop artist that brings a Pharrel/The Neptunes vibe

Maggie Rogers, a singer-songwriter handpicked by Pharrel and is similar to the sounds of Tove Lo

Kamaiyah, a rapper and singer with similar stylings to D.R.A.M.

Kehlani, a singer-songwriter who was part of the Suicide Squad soundtrack

Rag’n’Bone man, a hiphop meets blues artist that fans of Hozier would like

You can find the Ones to Watch radio on the Google Play Music app, and it will also lead you to the playlist/stations of the artists.

SOURCE: Google