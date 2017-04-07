More than six months ago, Google finally brought Google Play Music to one of the biggest emerging markets in the world, India. However. users were only able to buy and download all the music available in their vast library. But now, finally, they have made the announcement that they will also be able to stream all the music they want if they subscribe to Google Play Music All Access. The best part is that it will only cost them around $1.4 (₹15) per month which is way cheaper than any other music streaming service available in the country.

All Access may not be the most popular kid on the block, which is dominated by Spotify, Apple Music, and other long time players in the music streaming market. But if you’re in India and you’re looking for a value for money service, then it should be your best option because most other players have a $9.99 per month price tag. And since Android has 97% of the smartphone market in India, then it’s actually pretty easy for them to market the product.

All Access is available not just in mobile devices but also on the browser version. And more importantly for a country like India, where connectivity is still sporadic at best, you will be able to download the music for offline listening. The catalog available will be a mix of international artists and of course local names as well.

India has a systemic music piracy issue and with Google entering the music streaming market, it might help lessen that issue since you are able to stream music legally. And with the competitive price, it will not come as a surprise if All Access will become popular in the country.

VIA: Android Central