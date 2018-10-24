Watching videos in 4K on your 4K smart TVs is a different experience than watching just the regular kind. Unless you’re the type of person who doesn’t know the difference between the two, once you go 4K, it’s hard to go back. If you purchase or rent your favorite media through the Google Play Movies & TV app, you’ll now enjoy more ways to be able to truly experience what 4K is or should be. Well, that is, if you live in the US and Canada.

Google will now be automatically upgrading past videos that you bought to 4K as long as the 4K version becomes available. So even if you bought the movie in just HD or SD, it will now let you stream in 4K once the studio brings you the version. When you open your app, it will tell you how many of the movies or TV series got upgraded. If anything changes the next time you open the app, it will do the same.

For future videos that you will be buying or renting, Google says they are now more affordable on Google Play Movies & TV since a lot more videos are being released in that format. Who knows, maybe in the future when it becomes a standard, it will be the same price as the regular ones already. But until now, just enjoy the supposedly cheaper price for the movies that you want to get.

Of course, to enjoy 4K you need to have a good 4K TV. The support for 4K in Play Movies & App is now available on 4K Samsung Smart TVs in addition to the previous 4K Sony Bravia TVs. They’re working on adding support for LG soon. If you don’t have a 4K TV yet, just wait a few more weeks and you’ll probably get a few big deals as Christmas shopping goes underway.

Lastly, the Google Play Movies & TV app got a new look at least for the Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs. It now comes with a more modern look and feel to go with your new 4K watching experience.

SOURCE: Google