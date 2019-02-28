In a surprising but quiet move, Google Play Movies are now offering movie rentals for the very reasonable amount of $0.99 per title. The good news is that the titles involved aren’t really B-movie types but rather a good mixture of recent blockbuster hits (with some Oscar-nominated films even) and older classic favorites. Just remember that this is just a rental and that you won’t have the movie for long on your account and your smartphone or tablet.

This is actually not the first time that Google has offered to rent out movies from their catalogue for just a dollar. A few months back during Thanksgiving of 2018 that was one of their offerings. But while that time they did publicize it, this time around the $0.99 movies have quietly but pleasantly snuck up on us. For now there is no official announcement but the movies for rent are there.

Some of the newer movies include Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Venom, First Man, etc. There are also “classics” like The Matrix and family-friendly fare like Up. Once you rent a title, you only have 30 days to watch it before it disappears from your device. But once you start playing it, you will only have 48 hours to finish or re-watch since it’s also removed from your account.

Unfortunately, there are also some other restrictions. For one, this is only available in the US. You can also only rent one title per customer. You also can’t use your Google Play credits or other offers with this deal. And of course, there are age restrictions for some of the movies.

But if you meet all of those parameters, you can go ahead and rent that movie you want to see for just $0.99.

VIA: SlashGear