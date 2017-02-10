If you’re an app developer, check your email inbox because you might be receiving a special notice from Google about the changes happening to the Play Store. We’re not sure when the big change will be executed but the tech giant is believed to be limiting visibility of the apps. This could mean some apps will be removed if proven they have violated the User Data policy.

It’s actually just a lack of privacy policy and something that developers may have forgotten. Well, the email warning is much appreciated but we know millions of apps will be affected. This is great news though for the mobile users because it means a cleaner app store.

Google is said to be deleting zombie apps that are placed on the Play Store. With Google demanding a privacy policy, there will be devs who may forget or simply dismiss the challenge. We know there will be developers, the bigger ones, who will take time to draft their policies because they don’t want their apps to be deleted. At least, there is a call now to “clean” the Play Store. There are too many apps listed that are not really useful so might as well remove them.

Here is the email Google Play Developers are receiving:



Hello Google Play Developer,

Our records show that your app, ______, with package name com.____. _______ currently violates our User Data policy regarding Personal and Sensitive Information.

Policy issue: Google Play requires developers to provide a valid privacy policy when the app requests or handles sensitive user or device information. Your app requests sensitive permissions (e.g. camera, microphone, accounts, contacts, or phone) or user data, but does not include a valid privacy policy.

Action required: Include a link to a valid privacy policy on your app’s Store Listing page and within your app. You can find more information in our help center.

Alternatively, you may opt-out of this requirement by removing any requests for sensitive permissions or user data.

If you have additional apps in your catalog, please make sure they are compliant with our Prominent Disclosure requirements.

Please resolve this issue by March 15, 2017, or administrative action will be taken to limit the visibility of your app, up to and including removal from the Play Store. Thanks for helping us provide a clear and transparent experience for Google Play users.

Regards,

The Google Play Team

This letter obviously requires an action. We’re not expecting all will follow but at least Google did send out a warning. The issue must be resolved until March 15 of this year so you have over a month to submit to Google.

VIA: TNW