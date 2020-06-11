Beta version of Android 11 is released via a blog post. Though it has been delayed by almost a week, it’s finally here with truckload of goodness. However, it’s not the only thing Google is bringing out; in fact, the company has begun rolling out a redesigned Google Play Console – the interface developers use to maintain and publish apps on the Google Play – a blog post details.

Google has acknowledged that with time and usage, the Play Console has become increasingly busy and difficult to navigate. Therefore, a redesign was necessary. The new Google Play Console beta is released and developers can try it out right away and provide their feedback.

Built on Google Material, Play Console with its redesign is easier to use. It is now more responsive and can be used across devices even when you are on the go. Google say the Play Console gets support for right-to-left languages including Arabic, Farsi, and Hebrew. A significant alteration can be seen in the team-member management area and navigation, which will now make it easier for developers to locate tools required for their job.

Tools for acquisition setup, reporting, and optimization for instance have been clubbed in a single “Grow” section, and a search feature is in the works to help cut the time to locate the required feature. The redesigned Play Console will make it easier for developers to see information related to their work-in-progress and number of other developers testing their app, in way of snapshots.

The new release makes publishing easier, giving developers the option to check summary of changes in review or to control when the app would be published to Google Play. Google Play Console’s acquisition reports is a frequented feature, which in the redesigned version Google says, will “focus on trend analysis, understanding relationships between metrics, and now support expanded dimensions including language, store listing, and reacquisition.”